SATURDAY PM FORECAST: Partly to mostly cloudy, spotty showers possible

Slight rain chances will linger through the overnight hours but most of the area will remain dry. Another rain chance on Sunday but decrease as we start the work week.





EAST TEXAS STORM TEAM FORECAST: 8-3-19







TONIGHT: Spotty showers, an isolated storm possible otherwise a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures cooling into the 70s. Winds SE 5 mph

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and isolated storms. Cooler and not as warm. Rain tapering off in the evening hours. Highs: middle to upper 80s. Wind: NE 5 mph.

MONDAY: Partly sunny. A 20% chance of rain. Warmer and humid. Low: 73. High: 92. Wind: East, SE 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Variable clouds and humid. A 20% chance of afternoon showers. Lows in the lower to middle 70s. Highs in the lower to mid-90s. Wind: SE 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Becoming partly sunny with a 20% chance for showers – mainly southern counties. Hotter. Low: 75. High: 95. Wind: Southwest in the morning to South in the afternoon at 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mainly sunny after morning clouds. Hot! Low: 76. High: 97. Wind: SSW 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY and SATURDAY: Even hotter. Nearing triple-digit temperatures. Lows: 77-78. Highs near 98. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.