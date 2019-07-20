SATURDAY PM FORECAST: Mostly clear and humid, a chance for stray showers tomorrow

A warm evening tonight but we are not expecting any showers or storms. There will be a little weakness in the atmosphere to allow for a stray shower(s) to develop in the afternoon on Sunday.





EAST TEXAS STORM TEAM FORECAST: 7-20-19

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, warm and humid. Temperatures cooling into the 80s. Winds: South 5-10 mph

OVERNIGHT: Mostly clear then clouds forming closer to daybreak. Lows in the upper 70s. Winds South 5 mph.

SUNDAY: Morning clouds to a partly sunny into the afternoon. Hot and very humid. Highs: 92-95. Wind: South 10 mph. Afternoon heat index will make it feel like 102° – 109°. A 10% chance of stray shower in East Texas. A slightly better chance (20%) for showers in Deep East Texas and far eastern areas.

MONDAY: An approaching cold front will bring a few storms in the area by late afternoon and into the evening. Remaining very warm. Chances of rain and storms at 30% (could increase). Low: 76. Highs: middle to upper 90s. Wind: Southwest, becoming Northeast 10 mph by late evening.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler. A 30% chance of rain. Low: 70. High: 84. Wind: NE 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY: Variable clouds and cooler. Lows: middle to upper 60s. Highs: lower to middle 80s. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Warmer in the afternoon. Low: 66. High: 89. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance for a shower or storm. Low: 72. High: 91. Winds SSE 5-10 mph.





