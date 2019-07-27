SATURDAY PM FORECAST: Humidity has returned which could help cause isolated showers tomorrow

Humidity has returned to East Texas and more humidity is expected to move in later tonight and overnight.

EAST TEXAS STORM TEAM FORECAST: 7-27-19

TONIGHT: Becoming mostly clear and humid. Isolated showers in Deep East Texas will come to and end by sunset. An isolated shower in East Texas is possible but chance is less than 10%. Temperatures in the 80s this evening. Winds SE 5 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Humidity continues to increase. Mostly clear skies with more clouds by daybreak. Low: 74. Winds South 10 mph

SUNDAY: Morning clouds to a partly cloudy afternoon. A 20% chance for showers and isolated storms. Highs: low to mid 90s. Wind: South 10 mph. Heat index: upper 90s and near 100.

MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and a few storms mainly in the afternoon and evening. If a storm develops some gusty winds are possible. Low: 75. High: 91. Winds SW 10 mph

TUESDAY: A 20% chance of t-storms in the afternoon. Very humid. Low: 75. Highs: 93. Wind: West-Southwest 5-10 mph. It will feel like the upper 90s to around 100.

WEDNESDAY: Variable clouds and hotter. Low: 74. High: 97. Wind: SSW 5 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Still very warm and humid. Lows: middle 70s. Highs: middle 90s. Heat indices around 100 or slightly higher. Wind: South 10 mph.

FRIDAY and SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. Lows: 74-75. Highs: 93-94. Wind: South to SE 10 mph.





