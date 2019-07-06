SATURDAY PM FORECAST: Humid with a few clouds; a chance for a few isolated showers on Sunday

1  of  2
TONIGHT: A humid and warm evening. A few clouds. Lows in the upper 70s. Winds: South 5 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance for isolated showers. Main areas will be near and north of the Tyler-Longview areas. Highs: lower to middle 90s. Winds: SW 5-10 mph. Feels like temperatures between 103° – 108°.

MONDAY through Wednesday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, hottest days likely over the next 7 days. Lows: middle 70s. Highs: middle 90s. Winds: SSW 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. A 20% to 30% chance of rain and t-storms with a cold front. Low: 75. High: 92. Winds: North 10 mph.

FRIDAY and SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Still humid. Lows: 73-74. Highs: 93-94. Winds: NE 10 mph.

