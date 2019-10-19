Saturday Evening Forecast: Storms arrive tomorrow night

TONIGHT: A few isolated showers are possible for Deep East Texas through midnight. Otherwise, we’ll remain partly cloudy and mild with lows in the upper 50s. Winds: NW 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: We’ll see the warmest day of the week tomorrow. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80s as a cold front approaches from the northwest. Clouds will increase in the evening. Winds SW 10-20 MPH.



TOMORROW NIGHT: Storms will increase late as the front pushes through. Some storms could be strong to severe with hail and damaging winds being the primary concern. Chance of rain: 60%. Low: 64. Winds N 15-20 MPH.

MONDAY: A few storms in the morning should die off by the afternoon. Much cooler and breezy. Chance of rain 60%. High 70. Winds N 15-20 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with temps remaining below average. Low: 50. High: 72. Winds N 5 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and little warmer as winds shift to the south. Low: 51. High: 75. Winds S 10-15 MPH.

THURSDAY: A cold will approach which will be increasing rain chances in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy skies are expected in the evening as the front moves in. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 58. High: 74. Winds SE 10-15 MPH.



FRIDAY: Much cooler and wetter with the coldest air of the season spilling in. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 50. High: 60. Winds NW 25 MPH.

SATURDAY: The cooler air will continue to settle in but the rain will move out. Low: 40. High: 62. Winds: N 10 MPH.