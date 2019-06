TODAY: Partly cloudy skies through the morning. Scattered thunderstorms develop in the afternoon. Heavy rain and gusty winds with some of those storms. Areas that see rain will be dramatically cooler. Rain chances at 60% but mostly afternoon, falls apart into this evening. High: 86, Winds: S 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy night with more clouds by morning. Low: 71, Winds: S 10 mph.