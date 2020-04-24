NWS issues tornado watch for East Texas counties

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) - Officials are working to clear the aftermath of a 'large and extremely dangerous' tornado that ripped through Polk County around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

The Polk County Emergency Management Office reported three people died in the storm, but did not identify them. A Facebook post only said they were a female in her 20s, a male in his 50s, "and another male for which we do not have an age range at this time."