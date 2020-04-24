NWS issues tornado watch for East Texas counties

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch from 4/24/2020 4:51 PM to 4/25/2020 12:00 AM CDT for Henderson County, TX, Anderson County, TX, Van Zandt County, TX, Rains County, TX, Hopkins County, TX.
