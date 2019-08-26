MONDAY PM FORECAST: Mostly clear tonight, showers and storms arriving tomorrow morning

Hot temperatures on Monday. Tyler and Longview both hit 100° this afternoon. Temperatures will not be as hot on Tuesday as we’ll see more clouds with rain chances as a cold front moves in. 

TONIGHT: Warm night with skies starting clear but gaining more clouds by daybreak tomorrow morning. Low 78. Winds: SSE 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy with a 40% chance for showers and storms. A weak cold front moves in. High 93. Winds: South shifting North 10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms. Low: 75. High: 90. Winds: NE 10 mph

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with 20% chance for showers and storms. Low: 73. High: 93. Winds: SE 5-10 mph

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and very warm. Isolated showers chance (20%). Low: 75. High: 93. Winds: SE 10 mph.

SATURDAY through MONDAY: Partly cloudy and less humid. Lows: 70-72. Highs: 92-93. Winds: NE 5-10 mph



