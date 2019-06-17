Monday Midday Forecast: Still feeling the impacts of yesterday’s storms







TODAY: Breaks of partly cloudy skies and lots of upper level clouds. Periods of mostly cloudy as well but dry for the most part. High: 84. Winds: South 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. Low: 72, Winds: S 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: A 30% isolated chance for a shower or storm mostly AM, otherwise partly cloudy. High: 87. Winds: SSW 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: A 20% chance of a storm. Otherwise, partly cloudy and windy. More humid and warmer. Low: 74. High: 91. Winds: South 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms. Low: 74. High: 92. Winds: South 15-20 mph.

FRIDAY (FIRST DAY OF SUMMER): Summer solstice begins at 10:24 AM. Morning clouds to afternoon sunshine. Hot & humid. Low: 75. High: 93. Winds: South 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, windy and hot! Low: 76, High: 93. Winds South 20 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms. Low: 77. High: 89. Winds South 10-15 mph.





