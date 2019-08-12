Monday Midday Forecast: Flirting with triple digits today and tomorrow

1  of  2
EAST TEXAS STORM TEAM FORECAST: 8-12-19

TODAY: Hot and humid weather continues. Another chance at triple digits today and if we don’t hit it we’ll have another shot tomorrow! High: 100, Winds: South 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear night with temps staying very warm. Low: 79, Winds: South 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mainly to partly sunny. Very hot. Lows: middle to upper 70s. Highs: upper 90s to mostly lower 100s. Southwest to South 10 mph

WEDNESDAY: A cooler air mass to the North will stall out but still gives us some rain potential and slightly cooler temps. Partly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and few storms. Low: 76. High: 95. Winds North 10 mph

THURSDAY through SUNDAY: Partly sunny and hotter. Lows: 75-77. Highs: Increasing each day from 96-97. Wind: East on Thursday at 10 mph, Southeast 10 mph Friday through Sunday.

