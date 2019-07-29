Monday Midday Forecast: Finally rain returns this afternoon and evening

EAST TEXAS STORM TEAM FORECAST: 7-29-19

TODAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a 60% chance for showers and storms. Heavy rain possible, not expecting widespread high rain totals, but locally possible. High near 90. Winds SW 10 mph.

Isolated strong storms are possible but overall severe chances are very low

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy night with a few showers and storms still possible. 30% chance overall. Low: 74, Winds: S 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: A 40% chance of t-storms but mostly the beginning of the day. Very humid. Highs: 91. Wind: SW/SE 10 mph. It will feel like middle to upper 90s.

WEDNESDAY: Variable clouds and hotter. Low: 74. High: 95. Wind: East 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Still very warm and humid. Lows: middle 70s. Highs: middle 90s. Heat indices around 100 or slightly higher. Wind: East/SE 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. Lows: 74-75. Highs: 93-94. Wind: South to SE 10 mph.

SATURDAY and SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms. Lows: Mid 70s. Highs: Low 90s.





