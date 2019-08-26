Monday Midday Forecast: A couple good chances for morning storms this week

TODAY: Afternoon mostly sunny skies and hot. Heat index values near 105° peak this afternoon. Heat advisory until 7pm but looking long term this could be our last heat advisory of the year. High: 99. Winds: South 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Warm night with skies starting clear but gaining more clouds by daybreak tomorrow morning. Low 78, Winds: South 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy with a 30% chance for showers and storms. A weak cold front moves in. Low: 78. High 97. Winds: South shifting NE 15 mph

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms. Low: 76. High: 92. Winds: Variable 10 mph

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with 30% chance for showers and storms. Low: 74. High: 93. Winds: SE 5-10 mph

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and very warm. Isolated showers chance (20%). Low: 75. High: 93. Winds: SE 10 mph.

SATURDAY and SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and less humid. Lows: 72. Highs: 92-93. Winds: SE shifting NE 10 mph on Saturday, NE 10 mph on Sunday.



