Monday Forecast: Hot start with rain chances rising this week

TODAY: Sunshine to a partly sunny sky in the afternoon. A 10% chance of a few showers – mostly for southern areas. High: 98. Wind: East 5-10 mph.

THIS EVENING: A stray shower possible through 9 PM. Clearing skies. Temperatures in the 80s and 70s. Wind: East 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Mostly clear skies and a warmer night. Lows: lower 70s. Wind: East, SE 0-5 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and becoming more humid. A 10% to 30% chance of afternoon t-storms – again mostly for Deep East Texas. Highs: middle to lower 90s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: A 20% to 40% chance of more afternoon t-showers – mostly in southern areas. Low: 73. High: 95. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% to 40% chance of thunderstorms. Not as hot. Lows: Lower 70s. Highs: lower 90s. Wind: SE 5-15 mph.

FRIDAY: A 30% chance of more rain and storms. Otherwise, warm and muggy. Low: 72. High: 92. Wind: South 5-15 mph.

SATURDAY: A 20% chance of showers. Otherwise, warmer. Low: lower 70s. High: lower 90s. Wind: South 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Variable clouds and warm. Low: 72. High: 91. Wind: South 10 mph.