Monday Evening Forecast: Rain returns overnight into morning

MONDAY: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 7 p.m. Increasing clouds with a low around 68. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight. Winds could get as high as 20 mph.

TUESDAY: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m. Partly sunny with a high near 79. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Tuesday night is mostly clear with a low around 55 and north winds around 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with a high near 79. Northeast wind around 5 mph. Wednesday night is clear with a low around 56.

THURSDAY: Sunny with a high near 82. Thursday night shows a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy with a low around 64.

FRIDAY: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy with a high near 75. Chance of rain at 60%. Friday night shows a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly closudy with a low around 54.

SATURDAY: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny with a high near 70. Saturday night is mostly clear with a low around 52.

SUNDAY: Sunny with a high near 52.