Monday Evening Forecast: Excessive heat warning in effect until Tuesday evening

An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect through 7:00 p.m. Tuesday for most of East Texas. The heat index will be 111 degrees or higher. That’s how hot it will feel outside in the shade. Add 10 to 15 degrees if you are in direct sunlight.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with a low temperature of 78. Wind expected from the south at five mph.

TUESDAY-SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny & Hot with lows between 76 and 78 and highs between 95 and 99.

There could be an isolated thunderstorm or two over the weekend in Deep East Texas around the Sam Rayburn and Toledo Bend reservoirs.