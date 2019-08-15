July was the hottest month ever recorded on Earth

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KETK) – Meteorologists have now confirmed that July was the hottest month ever measured on Earth since records began in 1880.

The U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said Thursday that July was nearly 2 degrees Fahrenheit hotter than the 20th century average for the month.

The results were expected after many European countries reported new all-time records in July. Scientists project the upwards trend will continue due to climate change.

The previous hottest month was July 2016, with this year topping that record by just 0.05 degrees.

While most of the world experienced record-highs, East Texas did not hit triple digits until the middle of August, which is about one month later than normal.