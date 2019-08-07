Tracking the Tropics: Saharan dust suppressing development

by: Amanda Holly

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The tropics remain quiet despite entering what is typically the busiest time of hurricane season. Most showers and storms over the Atlantic are being suppressed thanks to Saharan dust plumes coming off the coast of Africa.

This Saharan dust is composed of dry air, strong, turbulent wind and dust particles that inhibit organization of tropical waves. Sea surface temperatures remain cooler than average in some spots and wind shear is high in the Caribbean.

The bottom line for tropical development in the near future is that it is unlikely. Long-range models keep the tropics quiet for the next 10 to 14 days.

WFLA Meteorologists Amanda Holly and Ed Bloodsworth in Tampa will be discussing the latest outlook on hurricane season Wednesday afternoon with WMBB Meteorologist Ross Whitley. You can watch Tracking the Tropics starting at 1:30 p.m. ET/12:30 p.m. CT.

