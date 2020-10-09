Hundreds of Louisiana residents are staying in Tyler hotels as Hurricane Delta approaches

This Oct. 8, 2020 photo made available by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows Hurricane Delta in the Gulf of Mexico at 12:41 p.m. EDT. Delta, gaining strength as it bears down on the U.S. Gulf Coast, is the latest and nastiest in a recent flurry of rapidly intensifying Atlantic hurricanes that scientists largely blame on global warming. (NOAA via AP)

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – According to Shari Lee of the Tyler Conventions & Visitors Bureau, hundreds of people from Louisiana are staying in Tyler hotels to escape Hurricane Delta.

A spot check of Tyler hotels by the Tyler Conventions & Visitors Bureau on Friday showed that most Tyler hotels are full or near capacity, Lee said.

“They started arriving from Louisiana beginning Tuesday and Wednesday and now we are full,” said Emily Abbott of the Staybridge Suites in Tyler.

Abbott said guests want to be in a safe place while the hurricane lashes the state with rain and dangerously high winds.

Delta will make landfall on Friday evening and move north and then east. It is expected to follow the same route as Hurricane Laura did a few weeks ago.

Dozens of East Texans from the voluntary relief group Texas Baptist Men are set to move into Louisiana about 10 a.m. Saturday to offer help, said John Hall, one of the organization’s leaders.

The group has helped people clear debris and make emergency repairs following disasters.

The Smith County Red Cross will also be ready to offer emergency aid.

The Red Cross has asked the local chapter to keep its emergency response vehicle on standby for deployment, Patty Garner, chapter director, said.