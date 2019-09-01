Hurricane Dorian’s landfall strength ties 1935 record

FLORIDA (KETK) – Hurricane Dorian struck the Bahamas Sunday morning as a Category 5 storm with record 185 mph winds. The storm is moving West toward Florida at five mph.

Roofs were ripped off, cars overturned, and power lines were torn apart as hundreds hunkered down in schools, churches, and shelters to wait out the storm.

With its maximum sustained winds of 185 mph, it tied the record for the most powerful Atlantic hurricane to ever make landfall against the Labor Day hurricane of 1935 before storms were named.

The only storm more powerful was Hurricane Allen in 1980 with 190 mph winds. However, that storm did not make landfall.

As Monday approaches, meteorologists project Dorian to make a slight turn North before approaching Florida and heading up the east coast of the U.S grazing Georgia and both Carolinas.

Florida is currently under a state of emergency as well as Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.