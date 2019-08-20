Breaking News
Jacksonville PD investigating threat to ‘shoot up every school in 30-mile radius’

Multiple counties issue burn ban for next month after several days in triple digits

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
burnban_1438623745968.jpg

UPDATE (10:25 A.M.) – Rusk County has become the second county to issue a burn ban on Tuesday, less than an hour after Henderson County.

No outside burning of any kind is allowed over the ban.

This comes after the hottest stretch of the summer, which included multiple days over 100 degrees.

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Henderson County announced Tuesday morning that they are issuing a burn ban for the next 30 days.

No outdoor burning will be permitted over the next month.

This followed a relatively mild summer so far for East Texas, but the last two weeks have featured several days over 100 degrees.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

KETK Summer Splash Giveaway Sponsored by: RV Station

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC