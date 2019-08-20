Multiple counties issue burn ban for next month after several days in triple digits

UPDATE (10:25 A.M.) – Rusk County has become the second county to issue a burn ban on Tuesday, less than an hour after Henderson County.

Rusk County is now under a ban. pic.twitter.com/JQlC32ReCe — Rusk County OEM (@RuskCountyOEM) August 20, 2019

No outside burning of any kind is allowed over the ban.

This comes after the hottest stretch of the summer, which included multiple days over 100 degrees.

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Henderson County announced Tuesday morning that they are issuing a burn ban for the next 30 days.

No outdoor burning will be permitted over the next month.

This followed a relatively mild summer so far for East Texas, but the last two weeks have featured several days over 100 degrees.