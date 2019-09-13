Friday’s Morning Forecast: Temperatures remaining hot with slight rain chances into next week

The latest drought monitor is out and drought conditions are worsening in East Texas. Severe drought is developing in spots across East Texas. The outlook for rain is looking low for the next seven days. The ridge of high pressure moves back over East Texas. As a result, we will continue to see more heat and few chances for meaningful rain. Friday, temperatures will soar into the middle and upper 90s.

Game of the week forecast

This weekend, temperatures will remain into the middle and upper 90s. Highs will cool a few degrees by next week. However, we will not expect much rain! In the tropics, we are watching Tropical Cyclone Nine in the Atlantic. It will bring impacts to the Bahamas and Florida. There are two more tropical waves in the Atlantic that are worth watching as well.

The next seven days