Friday’s Forecast: The heat continues in East Texas and Dorian is moving away from the US

The weather story remains unchanged in East Texas. Friday morning, temperatures will start off into the 60s and 70s. As soon as the sun rises, temperatures will heat up very quickly. Daytime highs will be up into the triple digits and upper 90s. The ridge of high pressure will continue to bake East Texas into the weekend.

The good news is the ridge of high pressure will break down and shift to the east. Although it will not signal rain, we will be able to ease the heat off some. If moisture levels begin to increase, we may be able to produce a few seabreeze showers. However, the likelihood of that occurring is low.

Hurricane Dorian is still bringing impacts to North Carolina. A landfall is possible near the Outer Banks. By the afternoon, Hurricane Dorian will move away from the United States and move into the open Atlantic.