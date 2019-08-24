FRIDAY PM FORECAST: Isolated showers ending, another chance for showers this weekend

EAST TEXAS STORM TEAM FORECAST 8-23-19
TONIGHT: Showers coming to an end before midnight. Partly cloudy skies with temps staying warm. Low: 76, Winds: SE 5-10 mph.
SATURDAY and SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a 20%-30% chance for showers. Lows: 75-76. Highs: 93-96. Winds: South 10 mph.
MONDAY: Partly cloudy to a mostly sunny sky. Hotter! High: 98. Low: 78. Winds: South 10-15 mph.
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy with a 20% chance for showers. Low: 77. High 97. Winds: South 15 mph
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers. A weak cold front moves in. Low: 75. High: 95. Winds: NNE 10 mph
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with 30% chance for showers. Low: 74. High: 93. Winds: East 10 mph
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and very warm. Low: 72. High:91. Winds: ESE 10 mph