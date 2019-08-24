1  of  2
Breaking News
Tyler police needs help identifying man who shot 16-year-old boy East Texas autistic man goes missing from his home
Live Now
KETK News at 6 is streaming NOW!

FRIDAY PM FORECAST: Isolated showers ending, another chance for showers this weekend

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:



EAST TEXAS STORM TEAM FORECAST 8-23-19

TONIGHT: Showers coming to an end before midnight. Partly cloudy skies with temps staying warm. Low: 76, Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY and SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a 20%-30% chance for showers. Lows: 75-76. Highs: 93-96. Winds: South 10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy to a mostly sunny sky. Hotter! High: 98. Low: 78. Winds: South 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy with a 20% chance for showers. Low: 77. High 97. Winds: South 15 mph

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers. A weak cold front moves in. Low: 75. High: 95. Winds: NNE 10 mph

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with 30% chance for showers. Low: 74. High: 93. Winds: East 10 mph

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and very warm. Low: 72. High:91. Winds: ESE 10 mph



Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

KETK Summer Splash Giveaway Sponsored by: RV Station

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC