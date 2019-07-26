Friday Midday Forecast: Warmer and bit more humid today

EAST TEXAS STORM TEAM FORECAST: 7-26-19

THIS AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny to broken cloud cover mainly in the afternoon. Feeling more humid as the day goes on. High: 91. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and calm night ahead. Not as cool as recent nights. Low: 70, Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY and SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a 10% to 20% chance for showers and storms. Lows: Highs: Low to mid 90s. Wind: SE 10 mph Saturday, South 10 mph Sunday. Heat index returns: it will feel like the middle to upper 90s and near 100.

MONDAY and TUESDAY: A 20% chance of t-storms. Lows: 74-75. Highs: 94-95. Wind: West-Southwest 10 mph. It will feel like the upper 90s to around 100.

WEDNESDAY and THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and becoming hotter. Lows: middle 70s. Highs: upper 90s. Heat indices around 100 or higher. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

