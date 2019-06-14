Friday Morning Forecast: Humid air is back with storm potential Sunday

TODAY: Mostly sunny skies, noticeably more humid and warm today. Winds gusty at times. High: 89, Winds: South 15 mph.
TONIGHT: Increasing clouds through day break. Winds slightly calmer but a warm night overall. Low: 73, Winds: S 10-15 mph.
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, windy and very humid. A 10% chance for an afternoon shower in southern areas. Low: 73. High: 91. Winds: South 20 mph, gusts to 30 mph.
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% to 40% chance for showers and storms, mainly central and northern areas. Low: 74. High: 89. Winds: South-SW 20 mph.
MONDAY: Rain and storms likely, chances at 60%. Low: 73. High: 79. Winds: SW 10 mph.
TUESDAY: A 30% chance of rain and storms, mostly cloudy. Low: 70. High: 87. Winds: SW 10 mph.
WEDNESDAY: A 20% chance of a storm. Otherwise, partly cloudy. More humid and warmer. Low: 74. High: 90. Winds: SSW 15 mph.
THURSDAY: Partly sunny and windy. Low: 75. High: 92. Winds: South 15-20 mph.