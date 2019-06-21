Friday Morning Forecast: First day of Summer & we’ll feel like it

TODAY (FIRST DAY OF SUMMER): Summer solstice begins at 10:24 AM. Partly cloudy skies to start but seeing more sun into the afternoon. Feeling very hot with heat index values jump above 105° for most. High: 95, Winds: S 15-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear to begin then building to partly cloudy by daybreak. Low: 78, Winds: S 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy, windy and very warm! High: 93. Winds South 15 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, windy, with a 30% chance for showers and storms. Low: 75. High: 89. Winds South 15-20 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance for showers and storms, best widespread storm chance of the week. Low: 74. High: 87. Winds South 15-20 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms. Low: 73. High: 89. Winds South 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms. Low:74. High: 88. Winds South 10 mph

THURSDAY: Partly sunny skies. Low: 73. High: 90. Winds South 10 mph.