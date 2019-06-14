Friday Midday Forecast: Storm chances for Father’s Day







TODAY: Few upper level clouds today, noticeably more humid but still fairly nice. Winds gusty at times. High: 89, Winds: South 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds through day break. Winds slightly calmer but a warm night overall. Low: 73, Winds: S 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, windy and very humid. A 10% chance for an afternoon shower in southern areas. Low: 73. High: 91. Winds: South 20 mph, gusts to 30 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% to 40% chance for showers and storms, mainly central and northern areas. Low: 74. High: 89. Winds: South-SW 20 mph.

Warmer weather and increasing south winds return Friday. This weekend, it will be hot and humid with storm chances… Posted by Meteorologist Marcus Bagwell on Thursday, June 13, 2019 Father’s Day Weekend

MONDAY: Rain and storms likely, chances at 60%. Low: 73. High: 79. Winds: SW 10 mph.

TUESDAY: A 30% chance of rain and storms, mostly cloudy. Low: 70. High: 87. Winds: SW 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: A 20% chance of a storm. Otherwise, partly cloudy. More humid and warmer. Low: 74. High: 90. Winds: SSW 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and windy. Low: 75. High: 92. Winds: South 15-20 mph.





