FRIDAY FORECAST: Isolated showers possible today with greater chance this weekend

We have a shot at seeing a few isolated showers, perhaps a storm this afternoon but our rain chances will be going up for the weekend. If you have sensitive outdoor plans, have a “Plan B” just in case. 

EAST TEXAS STORM TEAM FORECAST: 8-2-19

TODAY: Partly cloudy (and at times mostly cloudy). Continued very humid. 20% chance of mainly afternoon showers and t-storms fueled by daytime heating. Highs: lower to some middle 90s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph. Heat index values near 100°

SATURDAY: Our first wave of rain from our weather disturbance arriving. A 40% to possibly a 60% chance of showers and storms – greater coverage in our central and northern counties. A few strong storms are possible with a damaging wind gust threat. Periods of heavy rain possible. Rain through the mid-afternoon before tapering off. Mostly to mainly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Daytime highs: lower to middle 80s central and north, upper 80s to lower 90s south. Wind: SE 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and isolated storms. Cooler and not as warm. Rain tapering off late afternoon. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs: lower to middle 80s. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly sunny. A 20% chance of rain. Warmer and humid. Low: 72. High: 92. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Variable clouds and humid. A 20% chance of afternoon showers in Deep East Texas. Lows in the lower to middle 70s. Highs in the lower to mid-90s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Becoming partly sunny with a 20% chance for showers. Hotter. Low: 75. High: 96. Wind: Southwest in the morning to South in the afternoon at 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mainly sunny after morning clouds. Hot! Low: 77. High: 98. Wind: SW 10 mph.



