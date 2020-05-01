Friday Evening Forecast: Dry and sunny for the weekend ahead

Breaking News
by: John Adams

Mostly dry weather will last through much of next week.

Friday night: Mostly Clear. Low 61. Wind South 10-15 mph.

Saturday: Morning Clouds, then Mostly Sunny. High 85. Wind South 10-15 Gusts 25 mph.

Sunday: Partly Cloudy. Low 68. High 87. Wind South 15 mph.

Monday: Mostly Sunny. Low 69. High 90.

Tuesday: Sunny. Low 70. High 80. A weak cold front Tuesday night will bring a few showers and thunderstorms to East Texas.

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. Low:65. High:81.

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. Low 62. High:78.

Friday: Partly Cloudy. Low 57. High 79. Another cold front will bring showers and thunderstorms to East Texas Friday

