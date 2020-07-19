FORECAST: Weakening high pressure ridge strengthens rain chances

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The upper level ridge of high pressure has weakened enough to allow the sea breeze to push afternoon showers and thunderstorms farther north into our southern counties. This pattern should repeat itself over the coming week.
Tonight: Mostly Clear. Low 75. Wind SE 5-10 mph.
Sunday: Mostly Sunny & Hot. High 95. Wind SE 5 mph.
Sunday Night: mostly Clear. Low 75.
Monday: Mostly Sunny. 40% Chance of Showers & Thunderstorms mainly in Deep East Texas. High 93.
Tuesday – Saturday: Mostly Sunny with Afternoon Showers & Thunderstorms mostly over Deep East Texas. Lows 74-76. Highs 91-93.