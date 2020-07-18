FORECAST: Temps will remain high, rain chances offer small glimmer of hope

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Temperatures will remain high in East Texas, though not quite high enough to warrant a heat advisory.

And, in a promise of some relief, a chance of rain creeps into the forecast toward the end of the week.

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Low 74. Wind SE 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Sunny. High 93. Wind S 5 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly Clear. Low 75. Wind SE 5 mph.

Sunday: Sunny. High 93. Wind SE 5 mph.

Monday: Mostly Sunny. Low 75. High 93.

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. Low 76. High 92.

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. Low 76. High 93.

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. 20% Chance of Showers & Thunderstorms.

Friday: Partly Cloudy. 20% Chance of Showers & Thunderstorms.

Chances of rain will be higher in the Lufkin and Deep East Texas areas Wednesday through Friday.

