Mostly sunny and hot conditions will persist the rest of this week and through the weekend.

There will be a chance of showers and thunderstorms early next week with the arrival of a weak cool front.

Wednesday – Friday: Sunny & Hot. Lows 77. Highs 96-99. Wind S 5 mph.

Weekend: Mostly Sunny & Hot. Lows 76-77. Highs 97-98.

Monday: Mostly Sunny. 30% to 40% Chance of Showers & Thunderstorms. Low 75. High 95.