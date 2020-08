TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) - Tropical Storm Isaias is forecast to become a hurricane when it reaches the Carolinas on Monday, the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center says, adding that a Hurricane Warning had been issued for parts of South Carolina and North Carolina.

The storm, which lashed Florida's east coast with heavy rains Sunday, is centered about 115 miles east-southeast of Jacksonville as of 5 a.m. Monday with maximum sustained winds of 70 mph. It's moving north at 9 mph.