Father’s Day could include showers

Today is the first day of summer. Tomorrow is Fathers’ Day.
A minor disturbance aloft started showers and thunderstorms across North Texas last night and this morning. A trough of low pressure will dominate the weather across the Plains next week. The result will be daily showers and thunderstorms mainly in the afternoon and evening.
Sunday: Partly Cloudy. 30% Chance of Showers and Thunderstorms. Low 73. High 92. Wind S 10 mph.
Monday: Partly Cloudy. 30% Chance of Showers and Thunderstorms. Low 74. High 92. Wind: S 10-15 mph.
Tuesday – Thursday: Showers and Thunderstorms likely. Lows 73-75. Highs 87-89.
Friday – Saturday: Partly Cloudy. 40% Chance of Showers and Thunderstorms. Lows 72-73. Highs 90-92.