EF-1 tornado tears through Shelby County near Timpson on Easter Sunday

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The National Weather Service confirmed that a tornado tore through Shelby County on Easter Sunday morning.

The system was classified as an EF-1, the second-lowest ranking available. The tornado had peak winds of 90 miles per hour.

NWS said that it was 30 yards wide and traveled about 0.74 miles. It touched down at 9:06 a.m. southeast of Timpson, traveled in a primarily wooded area along CR 4037 uprooting roughly 50 hardwood and softwood trees before lifting at 9:07 a.m.

This tornado touched down just minutes before one traveled through Harrison County, also rated as an EF-1.