Drought conditions return to East Texas

“Abnormally Dry” has returned to East Texas

We knew it was going to happen sooner or later and this week it has. The drought has officially returned to East Texas.

In the latest update, a couple of areas in East Texas has entered the “Abnormally Dry” category which is the first level on the drought monitor.

Hopkins county, parts of Morris, Cass, Harrison, and Panola counties have now shown up in that dry category.

Without any significant rain in the 7 day forecast, it is more than likely we’ll see this “Dry” category expand in next weeks update.

Across Texas, the drought continues to get worse. The dry to severe category has shown up from the panhandle to South Texas. We’ve been lucky with all the rain we’ve seen this past Spring and early Summer.

The good news at this time is that we are not dealing with any Burn Bans across East Texas. Of course, that could change at any time. As you can see in Friday’s update there are a few counties near East Texas that are under a Burn Ban.