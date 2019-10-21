Dallas tornado collapses buildings, leaves thousands without power

DALLAS, Texas (KETK) – On Sunday evening, a tornado touched down in North Dallas, knocking out power for more than tens of thousands of customers, according to NBC.

The National Weather confirmed at 9:48 p.m. that a tornado had touched down in Dallas.

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth reported that the tornado touched down near Love Field and that its radar indicated that the twister could have tracked for 17 miles.

News organizations across the northeast published photos and videos of the downed power lines, debris, and damaged buildings across the city.

Quick tour of some of the damage in Richardson tonight. @NBCDFW pic.twitter.com/SVDkT71yrH — Scott Friedman (@ScottNBC5) October 21, 2019

Tina Devlin of Dallas said her home was a “total loss.”

“I heard all the snapping of the trees and the wind blowing, and so I climbed into this bedroom closet, and just as I got in there, the roof blew off,” Devlin told NBC Dallas-Fort Worth.

Dallas fire officials told NBC News that a structure collapsed where the tornado touched down. They said as many as seven people were able to make it out of the structure safely but a search and rescue team were on the scene to look for other people.

Here's a look at just some of the storm damage in #Dallas. A store is demolished, as well destruction along Harry Hines near Walnut Hill Lane. https://t.co/ziHMTvOZib#NBCDFWWeather pic.twitter.com/8I4epX2JeZ — NBCDFW Weather (@NBCDFWWeather) October 21, 2019

Fire officials said they have also responded to multiple calls for people who had been injured by broken glass.

Oncor Corp., the main electric provider for the Dallas areas, reported that almost 80,000 customers were without power Dallas, Collin, Denton and Ellis counties at 11:30 p.m. A tornado watch remained in effect until 2 a.m.

The tornado didn’t affect the Dallas Cowboys’ game on Sunday night against the Philadelphia Eagles in Arlington, west of Dallas.