Big weather changes arrive beginning next week

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – So far this Summer in East Texas, we’ve seen it all. We’ve had cloudy days, some rainy days but definitely also seeing some hot days. Changes are coming beginning next week.

A cold front will arrive sometime late Monday into early Tuesday bringing a chance for rain but also bringing in less humid air and cooler temperatures.

The Climate Prediction Center is saying in their 6-10 day outlook that we could see below normal temperatures and above normal precipitation. Confidence in this scenario is high.

We’re not talking about an Arctic Blast or anything like that but high temperatures will come down into the 80s and lows in the 60s middle to late next week. Of course, there will be less humidity which will make things more tolerable by July standards. Dew points in the 50s and 60s degree range. Anything less than 60 degrees feels comfortable on your skin.

There is lesser confidence in the 8-14 day outlook which continues to keep below normal temperatures and above normal for precipitation for Texas. Things could change but if this pattern holds it keep us away from seeing 100° temps. Let’s keep our fingers crossed.