2019 Atlantic Hurricane Season comes to an end

November 30 marks the official close of the 2019 Atlantic Hurricane season.

The season produced 18 named storms of which six were hurricanes and three were classified as “major.”

“During each and every hurricane season, thousands of workers across the federal government coordinate with NOAA to safeguard Americans against the threat posed by hurricanes,” said U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross. “From advanced warnings to business aid, the Department of Commerce stands ready to help Americans from a storm’s formation to long after its dissipation.”

The three major hurricanes this season were Dorian, Humberto, and Lorenzo, according to NOAA. An average season has 12 named stormed, six hurricanes, and three major hurricanes.

“This season’s activity ramped up in mid-August during the normal peak of the season, as we predicted,” said Gerry Bell, Ph.D., lead seasonal hurricane forecaster at NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center. “The above-normal activity is consistent with the ongoing high-activity era, driven largely by the Atlantic Multidecadal Oscillation, which entered a warm phase in 1995. Conditions that favored more, stronger, and longer-lasting storms this year included a stronger West African monsoon, warmer Atlantic waters, and weak vertical wind shear across the western Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.”