With no family, husband invites public to his wife’s funeral from El Paso shooting

EL PASO, Texas (KETK) – After a man’s 63-year-old wife was killed in the El Paso shooting, he has asked the public to attend the funeral because he has no other family.

Margie Reckard and Antonio Basco were married for 22 years. The funeral home director said that Basco had no other known family members.

So after making sure his wife’s children and grandchildren would be there, he has requested that anyone from the general public be welcome to attend.

A prayer service will be held on Friday at 7 p.m. at the Perches Funeral Home at 4946 Hondo Pass Dr.

Reckard’s funeral is at 9 a.m. Saturday at Restlawn Cemetery.