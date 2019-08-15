cts_logo_en72516

Finding Forever Homes on August 17, 2019

NBC and Telemundo owned stations are teaming up with hundreds of shelters across the country to host Clear the Shelters, a nationwide pet adoption drive on Saturday, August 17 to help find loving homes for animals in need. More than 250,000 pets found their forever homes since 2015. 

Winnie Berry Humane Society of Angelina County joins us and chats about Clear The Shelter event and their non-profit origination

The Winnie Berry Humane Society of Angelina County (HSAC) headquartered in Lufkin, Texas, has 55 years experience working with the community to stop the suffering and death of unwanted pets by preventing pet overpopulation, educating the public about animal care, providing services to improve animal welfare, and supporting homeless animals through our adoption program.

Go check out their website to view more of their adorable pets that are up for adoption at https://angelinacountyhumanesociety.org/

Clear the Shelters East Texas Map

