Winnie Berry Humane Society of Angelina County joins us and chats about Clear The Shelter event and their non-profit origination

The Winnie Berry Humane Society of Angelina County (HSAC) headquartered in Lufkin, Texas, has 55 years experience working with the community to stop the suffering and death of unwanted pets by preventing pet overpopulation, educating the public about animal care, providing services to improve animal welfare, and supporting homeless animals through our adoption program.

