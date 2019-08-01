Whitesboro man arrested for sexual assault, drug charges

LARUE, Texas (KETK) – A Whitesboro man was arrested in Larue on Wednesday by Henderson County deputies on charges of sexual assault, according to Sheriff Botie Hillhouse.

It was also found he had outstanding warrants for drug charges, stemming from marijuana and meth.

Travin Balylock, 41, was captured around 11 a.m. in the 5200 block of FM 315. He is currently sitting in the Henderson County Jail.

“This happens all too often,” Hillhouse said. “A suspect is wanted for one crime and is found with meth. This is a dangerous, addictive drug that destroys lives and one we are still cracking-down on.”

According to Hillhouse, Blaylock will face the sexual assault charges in Henderson County and then will be transferred to Smith County to face his possession charges.