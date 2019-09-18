Tyler police officer, wife arrested for child abuse after kids confide to school official

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler police officer and his wife are in custody on charges of child abuse after the children reported it to a Whitehouse ISD school official.

According to Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith, the children confided to the School Resource Officer that they were being abused on Friday, September 13. The children were later interviewed at the Children’s Advocacy Center later that night.

A search warrant was done at the house that evening and signed by Judge Christi Kennedy. The home is located on County Road 2192 in Whitehouse.

During the search, visible injuries were observed on the children. CPS has taken custody of the children.

Mark and Cheryl Layne were taken into custody on Tuesday and each was charged with Injury to a Child, a third-degree felony in Texas. If convicted, they face up to 10 years in prison.

Each was being held in the Smith County Jail on $75,000 bond, but have posted and been released.