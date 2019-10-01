Warm temperatures continue this week, cold front on the horizon

It is going to be HOT for the next few days before a cold front arrives late Thursday night into Friday morning. This will cool us off a few degrees and even bring us some much-needed rainfall! Another cold front will push through Sunday night into Monday. This one will likely be a lot more impactful for East Texas.

TUESDAY: High temperatures will be about 10 to 15 degrees above average today. We will top out in the lower to middle 90s across the area under a mostly sunny sky. Winds will be out of the southeast around 5 to 10 MPH. Overnight, lows will drop into the lower 70s, with a light south wind.

WEDNESDAY: We will start off with overcast conditions early Wednesday morning, but by noon, more sunshine will make its way back into east Texas. Highs will remain in the middle and lower 90s on Tuesday, under a partly cloudy sky. We could have a few showers in extreme eastern portions of the region, especially near the Toledo Bend Reservoir. Overnight, all will be dry as clouds build back in, and lows drop into the lower and middle 70s.

THURSDAY & FRIDAY: Our first in a series of cold fronts will arrive late Thursday night into Friday morning. Ahead of the front on Thursday, we will remain above average with highs in the lower 90s. Winds will be out of the south around 5 MPH. By Thursday afternoon, we will see showers and storms begin to pop-up ahead of the front. These storms will last into the early overnight hours. Some locations will see around 0.25″ to 0.50″ of rainfall Thursday evening. Overnight lows will drop into the lower and middle 70s, with a few rain showers hanging around. Friday, more widespread showers and storms are expected, with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Another 0.25″ to 0.50″ will be possible on Friday, with winds out of the east-northeast around 10 MPH.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: We will be dry for your Saturday, with highs still above average. We’ll top out in the lower 90s, with winds light out of the northeast around 5 MPH. Overnight, lows will dip into the upper 60s and lower 70s. By Sunday, another cold front will be moving towards east Texas. This cold front will be a lot stronger than the one we are expected to see on Thursday. Highs on Sunday will still be in the lower 90s, with a few afternoon showers and storms possible. Overnight Sunday, temperatures will fall into the upper 60s.

MONDAY: Alrighty Fall-lovers, here we go. Monday looks like the first ‘seasonal’ day of the autumnal season! Highs will fall into the middle and lower 80s, with even a few upper 70s possible! Showers and storms will remain possible during the day, with gusty winds out of the northeast around 30 MPH. Get ready to break out the pumpkin spice, as overnight lows drop into the middle 50s.

