Van Fire Department use ‘Jaws of Life’ to rescue passenger in rollover I-20 wreck

VAN, Texas (KETK) – A larger service truck rolled over in an early-morning accident on I-20 and the driver needed the “Jaws of Life” to be rescued from the vehicle, according to the Van Fire Department.

Around 4:15 a.m. Wednesday morning, officials responded to an accident after the truck left the road, rolled over, and struck a tree on mile marker 536.

CHRISTUS EMS workers and deputies from the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office responded and helped stabilize the driver while the Van Fire Department used the “Jaws of Life” to remove a door to free the victim.

The driver was taken to a Tyler hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The accident is currently under investigation by the Texas DPS.