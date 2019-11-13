UT Health Olympic Centers host holiday food drive

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The UT Health Olympic Centers are teaming up with the East Texas Food Bank to host a holiday food drive.

At least one in five East Texans, about 240,000 individuals, have limited access to food.

To decrease those statistics, this is the ninth year the two groups have joined forces to collect food for those in need.

“Part of our mission as being a medical fitness center is to improve the quality of lives in the communities that we serve, and that goes beyond the four walls of our facility,” said Greg Maschal, director of the UT Health Olympic Centers. ‘There really isn’t an organization that epitomizes improving quality of life better than the East Texas Food Bank.”

Over the years, UT Health has collected over 150 barrels of food for the East Texas community.

Those looking to drop off items can bring them nine of their locations during normal business hours.

Canned food and non-perishable items are accepted through Nov. 30.

As an added incentive, anyone who donates ten canned food containers will have their enrollment fee waved at the Olympic Centers.