UP FOR GRABS: A look at nominees for this year’s Emmy Awards

The final season of HBO’s Game of Thrones may have gotten mixed reviews from fans, but it made a big impression on the television academy.

That much was apparent at this morning’s Emmy Award nominations.

The three time winner earned a record setting 32 nominations and has a chance to recaputre the best drama crown.

NBC’s This is Us is among the seven shows vying with Thrones for best drama.

Mandy Moore grabbed her first lead actress bid.

Meanwhile, co-stars Milo Ventimiglia and Sterling K. Brown are up for lead actor and Chris Sullivan for supporting actor.

Other best drama contenders? Better Call Saul, Bodyguard, Ozark, and Pose.

In the comedy ranks, HBP’s Veep will try to end its farewell term on a high note.

The show and star Julia Louis Dreyfus will go up against The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, which last year won best comedy and best actress for Rachel Brosnahan.

NBC’s The Good Place is also in the best comedy hunt, along with Barry, Fleabag, Russian Doll and Schitt’s creek.

The awards will be handed out on September 22.