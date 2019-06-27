Tyler Pounds Regional Airport applying for grant to fund facilities upgrade

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The City of Tyler is moving forward with plans to make more improvements to Tyler Pounds Regional Airport.

The city council made the decision to apply for a $950,000 grant from the Federal Aviation Administration.

Now that the FAA is offering this grant to the airport, city officials will take a look at the master plan and make updates to it to accommodate future growth.

Airport Manager Davis Dickson says he’d like to see security improvements at the airfield and better surveillance systems.

The last update to the master plan was in 2005. Now stakeholders will come together to look at what the airport has and what it will need.

“We have seen quite a change in the traffic fleet mix that’s coming into the airport now,” said Dickson. “Larger aircraft, both private and of course, and with Frontier Airlines we will have much larger commercial aircraft. That fleet mix, the changes, we need to look at what we can plan for the next 5, 10, 15, 20 years.”

If approved, the FAA would supply 90% of the money for the improvements, with the city throwing in the other 10%.