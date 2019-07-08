Tyler Police searching for missing 65-year-old with dementia

TYLER, TEXAS (KETK) – A silver alert has been issued for a 65-year-old man that went missing Monday around 1:30 p.m.

The man is identified as a white male, Andrew Scott Yelverton, 5′ 10″ tall, 145 Ibs., gray hair, and brown eyes.

Yelverton was last seen wearing a gold t-shirt, blue jeans, and tennis shoes.

He was last seen driving a gray, Subaru Impreza, with a Texas handicap licence plate 8LL-RX near his residence on Old Omen Road.

Yelverton has dementia and recently moved from Katy.

If you have seen Yelverton or his vehicle, please contact your local police department immediately.

