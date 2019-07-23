Former employee arrested for robbing Tyler Dollar Tree

UPDATE (2:15 P.M.) – A former employee of the HWY 64 Dollar Tree store that was robbed has been arrested, according to Officer Don Martin.

His report states that Michael Pierce, 23, walked into the store wanting to talk about employment.

After a discussion, the manager offered Pierce a ride if he needed it. As the manager opened the safe, Piece allegedly shoved her to the ground and ran off with the money.

Pierce is currently being held in the Smith County Jail.

He has three previous convictions including theft, trespassing, and public intoxication.